Ulhasnagar residents oppose demolition during lockdown

The residents of Ulhasnagar have opposed razing of dangerous buildings during the lockdown. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) had initiated demolition of two vacant extremely dangerous building in its vicinity. The UMC has listed 30 buildings as extremely dangerous and 118 building as dangerous this year. Notices are sent to the residents of these buildings to vacate them.

The civic body has initiated the demolition of two buildings, Ambika Sagar apartment at Camp-3 and Shanti Palace apartment at Camp-2. 25 families of Ambika Sagar went homeless after the incident.

Moti Jagwani, 59, who lived in the Ambika Sagar apartment and now living at his relatives place said, “In May the civic body posted a notice on the building asking to demolish the structure in seven days or they will demolish it. We are homeless since after the incident and how can we arrange for the demolition of the building during the lockdown. The civic body never spoke about our rehabilitation and now they are razing the structure.” A three-year-boy had died and his grandmother was injured after a ceiling of this apartment had collapsed on July 27,2019.

Another building Roop sagar, located in Ulhasnagar 3 in which six families reside and also three shops operate recently got a notice from the civic body asking to either repair or vacate the building.

“At this point of time how can the civic body ask the residents to vacate or carry out the repair works of the building? The families in the building are clueless and are living in fear,” said Indar Varliyani, a resident of Roop Sagar apartment.

“We have now found the contractor and hence initiated the work. Meanwhile other buildings which are in the list have been served with notice asking the residents and owners to vacate and demolish it voluntarily, “said Shimpi.

Social activist from Ulhasnagar Sashikant Dayma said, “Serving notices to the residents and asking them to demolish the structure and vacate during the lockdown period is it not acceptable. Where will people go if their building is demolished? The civic body should have first rehabilitate them.”

“Due to the lockdown the residents’ didn’t get the opportunity to either vacate the buildings or demolish the structure. The civic body should think of all these factors,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of UMC Ganesh Shimpi said, “We are not evicting the residents, but only demolishing those building which are vacant. Several residents living in the surrounding had approached the civic body asking to demolish such structures. We could not do the demolition work due to lack of contractor.”