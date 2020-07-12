Una administration offers free online training to JEE aspirants under ‘Super 50 programme’

Sections
Meritorious students selected under the programme were trained using various information technology tools.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Even as regular classes remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Una district administration is providing free online coaching to JEE aspirants under its ‘Super 50 Stars programme’.

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said that meritorious students selected under the programme were trained using various information technology tools.

“Online sessions are conducted on a daily basis to help students prepare for competitive exams,” said Kumar.

Under the programme, 50 students from each of the five subdivisions of the district who have already been selected on the basis of a test are eligible for free coaching to crack the JEE entrance test for admission to engineering colleges.



“We had set up three coaching centres equipped with smart classrooms in Una, Thana Kalan and Ambota. However, regular classes this year were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kumar.

Kumar, who personally reviews the progress of the programme on regular intervals, added that the study material including books and notes were provided to students at their doorstep.

Meanwhile, Siddhant, a student selected under the programme said, “We can prepare for JEE exams at the comfort of our homes. All our queries are being answered by teachers on a regular basis.”

Another student Swastik Sharma said that in areas with low internet connectivity, students are provided pre-recorded videos of each session.

