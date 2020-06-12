Una superintendent of police’s office sealed after constable tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
So far, Himachal has recorded 475 cases, of which 276 have recovered, while six, including three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:47 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Dharamshala: The office of the Uan superintendent of police (SP) was sealed late on Thursday after a constable deployed there tested positive for Covid-19.

A resident of Ward 8 of the town, the constable had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said that the office will remain closed till further orders and the entire staff will be tested for coronavirus infection.

Apart from the constable, three more Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said that the new cases include two sisters, aged 18 and 19 years, from Katohar Kalan in Amb sub division.



They had returned from Delhi and were under home quarantine.

The fourth case was reported from Pakka Parho village of Amb where a youngster has tested positive. He had also returned from Delhi and was under home quarantine. One case has been detected in Bilaspur where an employee of a herbal company has tested positive.

So far, Himachal has recorded 475 cases, of which 276 have recovered, while six, including three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease.

Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

Kangra and Hamirpur are the worst-hit districts with 126 cases each.

A total of 61 patients have been reported from Una, 37 from Solan, 34 from Chamba, 25 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur, 22 from Mandi, 15 from Shimla, four from Kullu and two from Kinnaur.

The active cases in the state has come down to 177 as 26 patients have recovered.

Kangra has a maximum of 58 active cases.

SP, SDM OFFICES CLOSED IN BADDI, NALAGARH FOR A DAY

The Baddi SP’s office and Nalagarh SDM’s office were closed for a day on Friday.

Baddi police station will also remain closed.

Baddi SP Rohit Malpani said that a former pradhan of Gullerwala panchayat, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, had reportedly visited these offices.

The office premises were sanitised on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Solan health authorities have traced all his 44 primary contacts and they have been quarantined.

