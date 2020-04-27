Unable to pay salaries, Panchkula schools call for govt to review mandate on fees

The Panchkula Public Schools Association (PPSA) on Monday has written to the director general of secondary education, Haryana, seeking a review of the government orders in regard with voluntary fees and suitable amendments regarding deposition of the same by parents amid the lockdown.

In their letter, the association said they have not asked any parents to deposit any school fee immediately; however, a few parents have come forward to deposit fees voluntarily.

Piyush Punj, secretary PPSA, said that under these circumstances, the fees collected are inadequate to meet usual salary disbursal expenses. “Private schools in the city are unable to generate revenue as to date, about only 10% of parents have deposited fees voluntarily. Even those who can pay are consciously considering the lockdown period as a fee-free period,” he said.

The association members said teachers were giving their best despite hectic routines with online classes. They said schools have been successful in conducting such classes for students but they should not be made to bear unsustainable losses.

Punj said schools were currently facing a cash crunch, making it difficult for managements to fulfill liabilities, such as salaries of teachers and other staff. Also, many schools have reported that pending fees of defaulters are yet to be recovered, he added.

The association also took up transport issues, citing that there are certain fixed expenses incurred through the year, such as salaries of drivers, conductors and monthly EMI’s to be paid to banks, insurance and other taxes.