Undaunted by Covid lockdown, Ludhianvis sing about making most of the moment

Hoping to encourage people to make the most of the Covid-19 lockdown and take a break from the usual humdrum of life, Ludhiana-based industrialist and social activist, Radhika Jaitwani, has released a song “Is Pal Ko Tum Sambhalo”.

The song, written by her daughter-in-law, Srishti Jaitwani, and composed by Sanjeev Sharma, features various prominent Ludhiana personalities, including the deputy commissioner and police commissioner.

From young to old, people from all walks of life have also participated in the video of the upbeat song, sung by Sharma’s daughter Shivika Bhardwaj and Sanminder Singh.

It was officially released on YouTube by the district public relations officer on April 24.

“This song is a symbol of collective hope, faith and positive outlook during these testing times. My mother-in law facilitated this initiative to also pay tribute to the police, healthcare staff and all essential service providers,” says Srishti, adding that the idea for the song came from the music video “Muskurayega India”, self-shot by actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others, and released on April 6.

“We wanted to create something of our own, so I penned this song. We contacted music composer Sanjeev Sharma, and once the song was ready, we approached various residents to contribute to the video,” she says.

She thanked deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal; RK Bakshi, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Mohali range, Punjab; and Dharam Paul Juneja, ACP Model Town, Jalandhar, for participating in the video and boosting the residents’ morale.

Besides the two women, the 2.59 minutes music video also includes entrepreneurs Mridula Jain, Ranjodh Singh, Vishal Kumar, Ravi Karan Jaitwani and Pranav Bhandari; principal of Sat Paul Mittal School, Bhupinder Gogia; former principal of Ramgarhia Girls College, Narender Sandhu; Dr Vinu Kumar; Ayurvedic doctor Niharika Vatsyayan; oncologist Dr Ashutosh Vatsyayan; and Prabhjyot Singh and Amandeep Kaur from CrossWhite company that edited the video. The video also features children - Navya Chopra, Muskaan and Ojas Vatsyayan.

Music composer Sanjeev Sharma said the music video was completed in a week. “After I prepared the music, my daughter Shivika and another artist Sanminder Singh lent their voices to the song,” he said.

More Ludhiana residents have also joined the cause of spreading positivity through music.

Narayan Jindal of Mullanpur has released the song “Corona – Ek Pralay”, while Lakshay Sharma of Ghumar Mandi came up with a music video, “Yeh Hai Karma” promoting environment conservation. Folk artist Rajinder Malhar has released a music video, “Corona – Rabb Da Ehsaas”.