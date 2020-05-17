Sections
Unidentified accused decamp with home theatre system from Ludhiana school

Unidentified accused decamp with home theatre system from Ludhiana school

The school is closed amid the coronavirus lockdown

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

While a decline was witnessed in the rate of crime amid the coronavirus lockdown, a burglary case was reported from Government Primary School, Natt village, where unidentified accused fled away with a home theatre system, police said on Sunday.

Sahnewal police have lodged a first information report following the statement of Davinder Singh, a teacher of the government school.

VILLAGERS NOTICED BROKEN LOCK OF SCHOOL’S ENTRANCE

“Some locals had noticed the broken lock of the school gate and informed our head teacher Amandeep Kaur. Kaur asked me to go to the school and check the premises,” Davinder told the police.

Davinder also said that when he visited the school, he found the home theatre system missing. The school is closed since March 21 in view of the ongoing pandemic.



Investigating official assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said the unidentified accused might have targeted the school few days ago, but the villagers noticed the broken lock on Saturday. The case has been registered under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and the police are scanning the CCTV footages to identify the accused.

