Sections
Home / Cities / Unidentified body found near Kolshet creek in Thane

Unidentified body found near Kolshet creek in Thane

An unidentified body of a man was found near Kolshet Ganesh immersion ghat on Thursday afternoon. The body was handed over to Kapurbawdi police by the regional disaster management...

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An unidentified body of a man was found near Kolshet Ganesh immersion ghat on Thursday afternoon. The body was handed over to Kapurbawdi police by the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) for further investigation. The police have not yet established the identity of the person.

Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, said, “The body was found behind Taricha pada cemetery near Kolshet creek. We immediately handed it over to the Kapurbawdi police station.”

“The body is decomposed and was sent for post mortem. We are awaiting the reports. We have filed an accidental death report for now,” said AV Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 04, 2020 02:10 IST
Natasha Suri: I am lucky to have survived Covid-19
Sep 04, 2020 01:58 IST
Meezaan: My father’s not the person who would make calls for me
Sep 04, 2020 01:53 IST
As state eases lockdown restrictions, 14,600 travel on outstation trains in Maharashtra
Sep 04, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.