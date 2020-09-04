Unidentified body found near Kolshet creek in Thane

An unidentified body of a man was found near Kolshet Ganesh immersion ghat on Thursday afternoon. The body was handed over to Kapurbawdi police by the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) for further investigation. The police have not yet established the identity of the person.

Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, said, “The body was found behind Taricha pada cemetery near Kolshet creek. We immediately handed it over to the Kapurbawdi police station.”

“The body is decomposed and was sent for post mortem. We are awaiting the reports. We have filed an accidental death report for now,” said AV Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.