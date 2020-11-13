Sections
Home / Cities / Unidentified man found dead with face smashed in Ludhiana

Unidentified man found dead with face smashed in Ludhiana

The victim’s throat had been slit and, his face crushed to conceal his identity

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(Representative photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An unidentified man’s body was found near railway lines, Sidhwan Canal on Thursday. The victim’s throat had been slit and, his face crushed to conceal his identity.

Some passers-by noticed the body and informed the police on Thursday evening. The police took the body to the civil hospital for postmortem. No identification proof or mobile phone was found on the person. The police made announcements in surrounding areas for the identification of the victim.

ASI Sukhdeep Singh, in charge, Atam Nagar police post, said that the victim appeared to be of around 45 years of age. According to the preliminary investigation, the assailants had murdered him by slitting his throat using a sharp-edged weapon and damaged his face with stones.

The ASI added that the victim was wearing grey trousers, a grey-blue t-shirt, and grey slippers and had ‘Om’ inked on his right hand.

A murder case, under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), was lodged against the accused. The police have also scanned missing complaints of all police stations for the identification of the victim.

