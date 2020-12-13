Unidentified person booked for emails on minor sent to dad, school principal

PUNE: An unidentified person has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for sending emails to a minor girl’s father and the principal of her school over the past few months.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the teenage girl’s 43-year-old mother.

The girl received death threats from the same man while the parents and the principal received an email with illicit details about the girl.

The man also suggested in his emails that the girl die by suicide, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 354 (d) (stalking) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67 and 67(a) of Information Technology Act, 2000 has been registered at Bhosari MIDC police station.