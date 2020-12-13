Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Unidentified person booked for emails on minor sent to dad, school principal

Unidentified person booked for emails on minor sent to dad, school principal

PUNE: An unidentified person has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for sending emails to a minor girl’s father and the principal of her school over the...

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 17:33 IST

By HTC,

PUNE: An unidentified person has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for sending emails to a minor girl’s father and the principal of her school over the past few months.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the teenage girl’s 43-year-old mother.

The girl received death threats from the same man while the parents and the principal received an email with illicit details about the girl.

The man also suggested in his emails that the girl die by suicide, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 354 (d) (stalking) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67 and 67(a) of Information Technology Act, 2000 has been registered at Bhosari MIDC police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Happy Birthday Venkatesh: New Telugu project F3 announced, see poster
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency nears end
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Restaurant, organic food at eco-friendly women’s haat in Sirmaur
by Gaurav Bisht
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.