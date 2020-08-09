Union decries higher age bar for coveted posts in Punjab water & sewerage board

An advertisement inviting applications for the post of superintendent engineer and chief engineer at Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board by candidates up to 64 years of age has led to strong resentment among employees.

In a memorandum to the higher authorities in the Punjab local bodies department, members of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Employees Union have stated that finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had clearly stated that government officers will retire at the age of 58. However, their department had sought applications for the coveted posts with eligibility up to 64 years. “It seems some officers want to appoint persons of their choice,” the union members alleged.

The advertisement for the posts of three superintending engineers and three chief engineers was released after a meeting of the Board of Directors of the sewerage board on June 23.

Chairman of the Punjab water supply and sewerage department Pargat Singh Dhunna said the newspaper advertisement was given by the board’s chief executive officer (CEO).

On his part, CEO Ajoy Sharma said, “It was a decision of the board members. It was decided to appoint officers with considerable experience. We will consider all applications.”