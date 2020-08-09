Sections
Home / Cities / Union decries higher age bar for coveted posts in Punjab water & sewerage board

Union decries higher age bar for coveted posts in Punjab water & sewerage board

Says even though retirement age was capped at 58, the board had invited applications for the posts of superintendent engineer and chief engineer by candidates up to 64 years of age.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

An advertisement inviting applications for the post of superintendent engineer and chief engineer at Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board by candidates up to 64 years of age has led to strong resentment among employees.

In a memorandum to the higher authorities in the Punjab local bodies department, members of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Employees Union have stated that finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had clearly stated that government officers will retire at the age of 58. However, their department had sought applications for the coveted posts with eligibility up to 64 years. “It seems some officers want to appoint persons of their choice,” the union members alleged.

The advertisement for the posts of three superintending engineers and three chief engineers was released after a meeting of the Board of Directors of the sewerage board on June 23.

Chairman of the Punjab water supply and sewerage department Pargat Singh Dhunna said the newspaper advertisement was given by the board’s chief executive officer (CEO).



On his part, CEO Ajoy Sharma said, “It was a decision of the board members. It was decided to appoint officers with considerable experience. We will consider all applications.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

All we know is that the touchdown was late: Director general of civil aviation Arun Kumar
Aug 09, 2020 23:54 IST
Toll in Idukki landslide now 42; Oppn parties attack CM
Aug 09, 2020 23:52 IST
Cycling in Delhi rides high in Covid era, but safety still a concern
Aug 09, 2020 23:52 IST
Leopard spotted near Andheri society, forest department sets up trap cages
Aug 09, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.