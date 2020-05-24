Union govt not serious about migrants’ issues: Rathore

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government for present condition of migrant labourers and demanded him to apologise to the people of the country, saying the Union government cannot escape from their responsibilities.

In a statement issued here, he said the Congress is trying to help migrant labourers but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising the matte. BJP also stopped General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Priyanka Gandhi Wadra, who had arranged buses for migrant labourers.

He said that BJP leaders are not are not helping migrants.

He said that even economists were not able to make sense of PM Narendra Modi’s ₹20-lakh crore relief package. Many announcements were made in the package, but how those will be fulfilled are beyond anybody’s comprehension.