Sections
Home / Cities / Union govt not serious about migrants’ issues: Rathore

Union govt not serious about migrants’ issues: Rathore

Says the Congress is trying to help migrant labourers but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising the matter.

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government for present condition of migrant labourers and demanded him to apologise to the people of the country, saying the Union government cannot escape from their responsibilities.

In a statement issued here, he said the Congress is trying to help migrant labourers but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising the matte. BJP also stopped General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Priyanka Gandhi Wadra, who had arranged buses for migrant labourers.

He said that BJP leaders are not are not helping migrants.

He said that even economists were not able to make sense of PM Narendra Modi’s ₹20-lakh crore relief package. Many announcements were made in the package, but how those will be fulfilled are beyond anybody’s comprehension.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City back on aerial map, 7 flights resume tomorrow
May 24, 2020 01:04 IST
At 46.5°C, Nagpur is second-hottest location in India
May 24, 2020 00:59 IST
More than 1,000 coronavirus cases in 11 wards in Mumbai
May 24, 2020 00:57 IST
55% Olive Ridley babies in Maharashtra didn’t survive in 2019-20
May 24, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.