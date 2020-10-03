Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Union govt to spend ₹1 lakh crore to boost agri infrastructure: MoS Kataria

Union govt to spend ₹1 lakh crore to boost agri infrastructure: MoS Kataria

He said that the new farm bills will not have any impact on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the existing mandi system in the country.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Ratan Lal Kataria, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti (HT PHOTO)

Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Ratan Lal Kataria on Saturday accused the opposition parties of spreading false information about the three agriculture legislations passed by the Union government.

“These bills are historic and will bring major reforms in agriculture marketing by increasing the income of farmers but some opposition parties are spreading lies and misleading farmers for political advantage,” said Kataria in an interaction with media persons at Kurukshetra.

Kataria said that these bills will not have any impact on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the existing mandi system in the country. Kataria said the centre has decided to spend Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure and Rs 500 crore to improve the financial condition of farmers. He said that the MSP will continue as the government had paid Rs 7 lakh crore as MSP in the past six years.

Kataria, however, urged the farmers to adopt alternative crops as paddy is a water guzzling crop and the production of 1 kg of rice takes 3, 500 liters of water. “Farmers should take the advantage of the schemes initiated by the state government for crop diversification,” said Kataria.

Replying to a question on Hathras incident, the union minister said that the Uttar Pradesh police was working on the case and action was taken against officials for their negligence.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.