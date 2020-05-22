Union leader Dada Samant kills self

Dada Samant, 92, union leader (for labour) and brother of late union leader Datta Samant killed himself at his residence in Borivali (East) on Friday. He left a suicide note mentioning illness and Covid-19 pandemic as reasons for ending life. The Dahisar police said that he, however, did not have Covid-19 disease. There is no foul play. He hanged himself while his wife was present in their flat. The Dahisar police have lodged an accidental death report.