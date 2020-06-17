Sections
Unions protest June 8 attack on Ludhiana agri dept employees

A week after the incident, the father-son duo who are accused of attacking two agriculture development officers are still absconding.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Agriculture department employees holding a protest against the attack on their two colleagues in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Activists of various associations of the district agriculture department staged a sit-in protest at the department’s office alleging police in action into the attack on agriculture development officers (ADO) Husandeep Singh and Nidhi Chaudhary on June 8.

Brar, ADO, Mattewara, and Chaudhary, ADO, Khwajke, were allegedly attacked with a hoe when they had gone to Bonkar Gujjran village in Koom Kalan to stop a farmer from transplanting paddy before June 10, when it was officially allowed by the Punjab government.

The accused were later identified as Sukhdev Singh and his son Gurpreet Singh. They are on the run.

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agriculture officer, who is also the convener of the Agriculture Technocrats Action Committee (ATAC), Punjab, said the interim bails of both accused had been cancelled.



“If the police fail to arrest the accused, we will be compelled to gherao the office of the deputy commissioner or commissioner of police,” said Benipal.

“ADO Brar suffered a fracture, while ADO Chaudhary was beaten up and dragged on the road. Their vehicle was vandalised and mobile phones were snatched,” Benipal allegged.

“The employees of agriculture department have been observing statewide pen-down strike since June 12. It was also decided that from Tuesday onwards, protests will he held against the government at all district headquarters,” said Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, president, Plant Doctor Service Association, Punjab.

He said the attack on these officers had not only demoralised the agricultural technocrats, but the entire staff of the Punjab government.

