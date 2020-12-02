Unique ID cards issued to 4,826 persons with disabilities in Mohali: Girish Dayalan

Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards have been launched in the state to provide benefits of various schemes of state and central government to persons with disabilities (PwD).

“It is a single document for the identification and verification of PwDs that will enable them to access various benefits,” informed deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

The DC said that so far 9,606 applications had been received in the district. Out of these, 4,826 unique identity cards and certificates have been issued, he added.

To give momentum to the project in the district, an online portal has been set up to issue the cards. The PwDs can either register themselves online through this portal or at their nearest Sewa Kendras.

One can also approach the health centre, civil surgeon’s office, district social security officer, and child development project officer’s office to get their cards made.

The DC said that apart from all the facilities available under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the holders of these cards are also eligible to avail of a half-fare facility in Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses. Besides this, the department of social security also gives pensions to them under its financial assistance scheme.

The education department and the social security department give pensions to students with disabilities.

Apart from this, these unique disability identity cards are also helpful in providing assistive devices and prostheses to disable people. The DC appealed to all persons with disabilities to get their UDID cards made, and those who already have certificates can get them digitised and get their unique disability identity cards.