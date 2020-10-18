Sections
University of Mumbai’s distance education institute locks in new exam service provider; pending exams to be held through Google forms

Two days before the re-examination for students of the distance education wing of the University of Mumbai (MU) are set to begin, the varsity has decided to conduct all the backlog...

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:49 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Two days before the re-examination for students of the distance education wing of the University of Mumbai (MU) are set to begin, the varsity has decided to conduct all the backlog exams, scheduled to take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, on Google forms.

The university has also zeroed in on a new online exam service provider to conduct the exams for the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) students. The exams were postponed owing to a technical glitch, which MU officials said was caused due to a cyber attack. The new service provider will conduct exams tor fresh candidates.

Vinod Patil, MU’s controller of examinations, however, did not divulge any details on the name of the new service provider.

“Only a few hundred students will be appearing for the backlog exams. So IDOL teachers will conduct the exams on all the three dates on Google forms. Exams for fresh candidates, including TYBCom (third-year Bachelor of Commerce), TYBA (Bachelor of Arts) as well as MCom (Master of Commerce) and MA (Master of Arts) will be conducted by the new service provider,” said a senior official.



This decision comes days after all the exams conducted by IDOL had to be rescheduled, as thousands of students could not appear owing to technical glitches.

On October 7, around 9,000 TYBCom and TYBA students from IDOL and various other MU departments could not attempt their paper due to “technical glitches”.

Many students complained about not being able to log on to the exam link on the examination application. In a statement released on the same day, the university blamed the glitch on a cyber attack on the examination software. No further information has been shared on the issue by the varsity.

