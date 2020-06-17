Unlock 1.0 sees 4,426 vehicle registrations at Pune RTO, car sales higher compared to two-wheeler

Zero sale in Akshay Tritiya season and 50% drop during Gudi Padwa

Even as Covid-19 situation has caused the auto sector to bleed with a decline in vehicle sale, Pune regional transport office (RTO) has witnessed higher car sales in comparison to two-wheelers.

The RTO closed its operations after the lockdown was imposed in the city on March 25 and resumed vehicle registration process on May 18.

From May 18 to June 8, the office has collected a revenue of Rs 10,59,72,962 as 1,684 vehicles were registered, as per the statistics shared by RTO. Interestingly, for every three two wheelers, there was one car registered, in the RTO. Previously, for every five two-wheelers, one car used to be sold and get registered, according to officials.

According to data, overall 904 motorcycles were registered at RTO between May 18 to June 8. There were 58 auto rickshaws, 27 commercial vehicles and five other vehicles registered.

The lockdown period saw two auspicious occasions - Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya - when the vehicle registration normally witnesses surge. While this year, there was no sale on Akshay Tritiya as dealers and RTO was shut, during Gudi Padwa in March, 2019, 4,426 vehicles were registered as compared to 7,196 registered last year during this period.

Total vehicles registered during 2019 Akshay Tritiya was 5,187 and the figure this year was zero, according to RTO officials.

“Pune RTO closed its all operations when the lockdown was announced. From May 18, we appointed five RTO inspectors who would visit dealers’ showroom, check vehicles and complete the registration process. We took the initiative to avoid the crowd at our offices. We are working according to the instructions given by the state government and staff is called on a rotational basis,” said deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor.

Several customers who had bought new vehicles during February and March were unable to get their deliveries. Vehicle dealers restarted deliveries after June 1. Girish Karpe, who had booked a car in February got delivery in May- end, said, “I had booked the car in February and all documentation, including initial payment, loan and vehicle registration was completed. I was waiting for Gudi Padwa to take the delivery before the lockdown changed my vehicle buying plan. Finally, I got my car in the last week of May.”

Vaijayanati Shewade, general manager (sales) at BU Bhandari cars, said, “We have started delivering vehicles to customers who had booked before the lockdown. All precautions are been taken while handing over vehicles. We sanitise the vehicle in front of the customer from inside out. Buyers are requested to bring along only two people to take the delivery and follow the virus precaution norms. The delivery of vehicles is also done in a simple manner.”

New vehicles registered by the Pune RTO between May 18 to June 8, 2020

Motorcycle – 904

Car – 690

Auto rickshaws – 58

Commercial vehicles – 27

Other vehicles – 5

Total - 1,684

Vehicles registered during the Gudhipadwa period – April 1 to 6, 2019

Motorcycles – 4,428

Car – 1,890

Commercial Vehicles – 441

Auto Rickshaws – 279

Total – 7,196

Vehicles registered during the Gudhipadwa period – March 20 to 25, 2020

Motorcycles – 3,211

Car – 666

Commercial Vehicles – 278

Auto Rickshaws – 95

Total – 4,426

Vehicles registered during the Akshaytritiya period – May 1 to 7, 2019

Motorcycles – 3,194

Car – 1,307

Commercial Vehicles – 210

Auto Rickshaws – 199

Total – 5,187

Vehicles registered during the Akshaytritiya period – April 20 to 26, 2020

Total – 0