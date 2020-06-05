Unlock 1: Luxury hotels in Ludhiana to keep doors closed, mid-segment chains keeping fingers crossed

The opening of hotels and restaurants here on Monday is set to be a cautious and low-key affair.

Even as the government has ordered their opening from June 8 with a set of protocols to be followed, the hospitality industry is in a fix with all luxury hotels (4 -5 star category) deciding against resuming business. The mid-segment and low-budget hotels and restaurants will, however, open, but partially.

The financial capital of the state boasts of major names in the hospitality industry such as Hyatt Regency, Radisson Blu and Park Plaza among others.

Former Congress legislator Jassi Khangura, who is owner of Park Plaza Hotel on the Ferozepur Road, stated their hotel will remain closed for now. “Where is the commercial activity? There is no business for us,” he said. Khangura added that a considerable number of hotel staff members from other states had not returned, leaving them short-staffed.

Desraj Singh of Hotel Maharaja Regency on the Ferozepur Road said they will evaluate the response in the days to come and then take the decision on reopening their doors.

In a statement, Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, owner of MBD Group, said while the mall will open on Monday, Radission Blu Hotel will be opened in two to three weeks. Similarly, officials of Hyatt Regency also stated that they will not be opening on Monday.

MID-SEGMENT HOTELS DIFFER

The medium and small segment hotel owners in different parts of the city, including the Railway Station Road, Brown Road, Ferozepur Road, near the bus stand, etc., said they will open the hotels and follow all guidelines issued by the government. But, they don’t expect to run at full capacity.

President of the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association Amarvir Singh said, “Hotel owners have heaved a sigh of relief as business will start after a gap of over two months. However, hotels will not be run at full capacity and only a few floors will be opened for guests as there is labour shortage and the cost of running the entire establishments is high at a time when low response is expected.”

Owner of Hotel Green on the Railway Station Road, Amarjit Singh said, “Besides, scarcity of staff, we are also expecting low response amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the fear of spread of infection is still prevalent. Also, no guests will be able to visit the industrial town from other states as inter-state movement has not been opened.”

RESTAURANT OWNERS IN A FIX

The restaurant owners are in a dilemma regarding allowing dine-in facility and majority of the restaurants are expected to remain closed.

Ruing labour shortage, restaurant owners said it was difficult to follow the guidelines, and the 7am to 7pm timings were also not conducive for profits. Moreover, bars have not been allowed to open.

Owner of Basant Restaurants in the Feroze Gandhi market, Dugri and the Fountain Chowk, Bhupinder Basant said, “Due to exodus of workers, there is no possibility of opening restaurants. Besides, government guidelines, including social distancing, etc., also cannot be fulfilled . Rather the government should extend the timings for home delivery of cooked food, as presently they are allowed to operate till 7pm only and most of the customers order food for dinner.”

Owner of the Spice Cube, Inderpal Singh said, “Apart from social distancing, restaurant owners have also been directed to keep the temperature of air conditioners from 24-30 degrees. It is not possible to open restaurants on these terms.”