Unlock 1: Panchkula shops can remain open from 9am to 7pm

Announcing relaxations as part of “Unlock 1”, the Panchkula administration has allowed all shops to remain open from 9am to 7pm except on Mondays, while announcing night curfew from 9pm to 5am.

District magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said shops offering essential commodities were allowed to remain open from 7am to 7pm. All standalone shops, neighbourhood/colony shops and shops in residential areas will also remain open on all days from 9am to 7pm, except Mondays. Chemist shops can remain open 24x7.

The rehri markets in Sectors 7, 9, 11 and 17 and shops in Raily, Abheypur, Haripur, Maheshpur, Budanpur, Madanpur, Jaisinghpura and Bhainsa Tibba will be opened following social distancing norms.

While issuing these relaxations, Ahuja said people must follow social distancing norms and wear face masks whenever they go out in public spaces, adding that they must avoid stepping out unless completely urgent.

He said action will be taken against shopkeepers found flouting norms.

Besides, the district magistrate has appointed six nodal officers, who will collect information of people entering the district.

TRADERS MAKE NOTE

In markets, there should be minimum 2-metre distance between customers and shopkeepers. All shopkeepers must wear face masks and gloves. Not more than five persons can enter a shop at a time, including the shopkeeper, helper and customers. Traders cannot stack their stock outside the shop.

Guards at the entry point of large shops and AC shops should be provided with sanitisers and thermal scanners.

All shopkeepers and their employees need to download Aarogya Setu App, and paste a notification in their shop to spread awareness about the app among their customers.

Customers should avoid parking their vehicles right in front of shops. They should utilise nearby parking lots and walk the remaining distance.

FOR MARRIAGES, SPORTS

No more than 50 people are allowed to attend a marriage ceremony and not more than 20 at cremations and funerals.

Sports trainees can practice only after 5am and before 9pm due to night curfew. Gymnasiums and swimming pools will remain closed. All trainers and trainees must download Aarogya Setu app. No spectators are allowed. Besides, no event or function is allowed till further orders.