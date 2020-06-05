Unlock 1: Punjab School Education Board restarts evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets

Answer sheets of English and Punjabi subjects have already been checked in March. (HT File Photo)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to restart the process of evaluating Class 12 answer sheets from Saturday and directed evaluators to check and recheck answer sheets themselves and upload the marks online in 10 days.

Earlier, evaluators used to get eight days to complete the process and other teachers were deputed for rechecking.

But this time, an evaluator has to check the answer sheets allotted to them, recheck them and upload the marks online.

The board had stopped the evaluation process in March due to imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown, though answer sheets of two subjects -- English and Punjabi -- were checked and marks uploaded. Now, the centres will receive bundles of other subjects.

Teachers need to collect bundles of answer sheets from designated marking centres and return them there after evaluation at home. In Ludhiana, these centres are situated at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), PAU; GMSSS, Model Town; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Khanna; and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Jagraon.

The board has also asked the centre coordinators at marking centres to provide hand sanitisers and soaps in washrooms. A sum of Rs 300 can be used from the Rs 1,650 sent to coordinators for the marking process.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of GMSSS, PAU, said, “We have received instructions from the board and after receiving bundles of answer sheets, will hand them over to the teachers. We will take all precautions, such as social distancing, while handing over answer sheets to evaluators.”