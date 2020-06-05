Sections
Home / Cities / Unlock 1: Punjab School Education Board restarts evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets

Unlock 1: Punjab School Education Board restarts evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets

Evaluators to check and recheck answer sheets and upload marks online in 10 days

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:45 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Answer sheets of English and Punjabi subjects have already been checked in March. (HT File Photo)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to restart the process of evaluating Class 12 answer sheets from Saturday and directed evaluators to check and recheck answer sheets themselves and upload the marks online in 10 days.

Earlier, evaluators used to get eight days to complete the process and other teachers were deputed for rechecking.

But this time, an evaluator has to check the answer sheets allotted to them, recheck them and upload the marks online.

The board had stopped the evaluation process in March due to imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown, though answer sheets of two subjects -- English and Punjabi -- were checked and marks uploaded. Now, the centres will receive bundles of other subjects.



Teachers need to collect bundles of answer sheets from designated marking centres and return them there after evaluation at home. In Ludhiana, these centres are situated at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), PAU; GMSSS, Model Town; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Khanna; and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Jagraon.

The board has also asked the centre coordinators at marking centres to provide hand sanitisers and soaps in washrooms. A sum of Rs 300 can be used from the Rs 1,650 sent to coordinators for the marking process.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of GMSSS, PAU, said, “We have received instructions from the board and after receiving bundles of answer sheets, will hand them over to the teachers. We will take all precautions, such as social distancing, while handing over answer sheets to evaluators.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Jun 05, 2020 20:30 IST
This may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
Couple revamps London’s famous red telephone booths as coffee stalls
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
HC upholds 10-year sentence of guard for raping Powai dance teacher in 2014
Jun 05, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.