Unlock 2.0: No curbs on movement, but educational institutions to remain closed till July 31

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Tuesday issued guidelines for phased reopening for ‘Unlock 2’ from July 1 to 30, reopening more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones.

A government spokesperson said there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. “No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movement. However, the district authorities have been allowed to impose such restrictions as deemed necessary in containment zones,” he added.

The spokesperson said schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31. Online/distance learning will be permitted. Training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function from July 15 and standard operating procedures (SOP) for the same will be issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT), government of India.

Activities such as metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly will remain prohibited. “International air travel of passengers will also be prohibited, except as permitted by MHA. Apart from this, no social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations will be allowed,” he said.

The spokesperson said lockdown will continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31 and such zones will be demarcated by the district authorities as per the guidelines of the Union health ministry. Only essential activities will be permitted in the containment zones.

He said the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10pm to 5am throughout the state, allowing relaxation of one hour. During Unlock 1.0, movement was restricted from 9pm to 5am. The district authorities have been directed to issue prohibitory orders u/s 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.

In addition, movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains, domestic air travel, movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad, evacuation of foreign nationals and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

Places of worship will remain open between 5am and 8pm. “The maximum number of persons at the time of worship will not exceed 20 with due distancing and, therefore, the worship time should be staggered accordingly, said the spokesperson. Langar and parsad are being allowed.

Likewise, restaurants have been allowed to open till 9pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. Liquor can be served provided the restaurant has a valid permission from the excise department. The spokesperson said that night curfew will be strictly enforced. Guests will be allowed to enter and leave the hotel premises between 10pm and 5am based on their schedule of travel by flight/train. “The air/train ticket and hotel booking will serve as a curfew pass for one-time movement of these guests to and from the hotel during the curfew hours from 10pm to 5am, he added.

All the shopping malls and shops, including shops in main bazaars in both urban and rural areas, are allowed to open between 7am and 8pm. Liquor vends will remain open from 8am to 9pm. Barber shops, hair-cut saloons, beauty parlours and spas have been allowed from 7am to 8pm, subject to compliance of the SOPs as issued by the Punjab health department.

The spokesperson further said that shops dealing with essential commodities will be allowed to remain open till 8pm on all days. Restaurants and liquor vends will continue to remain open till 9pm on all days. On Sundays, shops (other than those dealing in essential commodities) and shopping malls will remain closed, he added. Sports complexes, stadia and public parks have been allowed to open from 7am to 8pm without spectators as per the SOPs of the state health department.