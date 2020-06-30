Sections
Home / Cities / Unlock 2: Extended curfew in Meerut division to continue, NCR districts authorised to decide about commuting

Unlock 2: Extended curfew in Meerut division to continue, NCR districts authorised to decide about commuting

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued Unlock 2 guidelines and said that night curfew in the entire state, barring the Meerut division, will be in place from 10pm to...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued Unlock 2 guidelines and said that night curfew in the entire state, barring the Meerut division, will be in place from 10pm to 5am. Special directions issued for the six districts under the Meerut division stated that night curfew here will remain imposed from 8pm to 6am.

The decision for the imposition of extended night curfew timings was taken in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The Meerut division comprises the six districts of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Hapur, and is considered one of the regions most affected by Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

“The respective district officials will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in their areas and ensure that there is strict compliance. Night curfew, barring in the Meerut division, will be in place from 10pm to 5am in the state. In the Meerut division, night curfew will be in place from 8pm to 6am,” the directions issued by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari stated.

In a recent order on June 25, the divisional commissioner (Meerut) issued revised night curfew timings from 8pm to 6am. Earlier, the timings were from 9pm to 5am.



The Centre, on Monday, had issued guidelines for the second of a three-phase plan aimed at lifting nationwide restrictions imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19. The Centre announced that educational institutions, Metro rail services and large gatherings would remain banned, even as night curfew timings were relaxed by an hour to aid economic activity.

The Union home ministry released the plan, called Unlock 2, to encourage more activities in areas outside containment zones. The new guidelines issued by the Centre will come into effect from July 1. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

The UP government also followed suit with restrictions on the reopening of schools, colleges, educational/coaching/training institutions till July 31. However, the order said that the provision of online classes/distance education will continue as per previous orders.

The order also said that there will be no intra- or inter-state restriction on movement of persons or goods/commodities. But it also clarified that activities outside the containment zones can be restricted on the basis of evaluation at the local level.

The order also authorised the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts to review the movement of commuters. The two districts, of late, have restricted movement to neighbouring Delhi, citing the rising number of cases.

“The lockdown will remain in place in containment zones and steps will be taken for prevention of the spread of infection in containment zones as per the directions of the government on June 23. The district magistrates will be required to notify the containment zones via websites and also forward the list to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the order stated.

The government has so far allowed the functioning of public and private offices in a graded manner, resumed limited passenger train services and domestic air travel, and allowed the conditional reopening of shops and marketplaces. Restrictions on public transport too have been considerably eased.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defunct streetlights repaired, Ludhiana MC to release ₹2.5crore to Tata company
Jun 30, 2020 23:39 IST
338 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Haryana
Jun 30, 2020 23:37 IST
Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2020 23:35 IST
Factory owner robbed of car at gunpoint
Jun 30, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.