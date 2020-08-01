Sections
Home / Cities / Unlock 3: Night curfew, weekend lockdown to continue in Punjab

Unlock 3: Night curfew, weekend lockdown to continue in Punjab

Ban on ‘langar’ and ‘prasad’ on religious places will continue even as the government has already allowed these places to open between 5am to 8pm

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH

Punjab on Friday issued detailed instructions for the ‘Unlock 3’ and decided to continue with ban on the night movement from 11pm to 5am. The weekend lockdown will also remain in place in the state.

As per a notification issued by the department of home affairs, the state has adhered to Government of India guidelines and has allowed holding of all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions with usual precautions or sanitation and social distancing.

Ban on ‘langar’ and ‘prasad’ on religious places will continue even as the government has already allowed these places to open between 5am to 8pm. Restaurants will continue to open till 10pm but bars will continue to remain closed but liquor can be served in rooms and restaurant of hotels which would continue to operate with 50% of capacity.



Inter-state movement of buses will continue to remain close and for interstate movement of persons, registration through COVA mobile app will continue to be mandatory.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

81st martyrdom day: Punjab to coordinate with Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back: Singla
Aug 01, 2020 02:21 IST
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news to protect independent journalism
Aug 01, 2020 02:26 IST
ITI instructors upgrade skills to impart virtual practical lessons
Aug 01, 2020 02:17 IST
Covid-19: Punjab adds 10,451 cases in July, positivity rate up
Aug 01, 2020 02:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.