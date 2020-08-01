Unlock 3: Night curfew, weekend lockdown to continue in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

Punjab on Friday issued detailed instructions for the ‘Unlock 3’ and decided to continue with ban on the night movement from 11pm to 5am. The weekend lockdown will also remain in place in the state.

As per a notification issued by the department of home affairs, the state has adhered to Government of India guidelines and has allowed holding of all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions with usual precautions or sanitation and social distancing.

Ban on ‘langar’ and ‘prasad’ on religious places will continue even as the government has already allowed these places to open between 5am to 8pm. Restaurants will continue to open till 10pm but bars will continue to remain closed but liquor can be served in rooms and restaurant of hotels which would continue to operate with 50% of capacity.

Inter-state movement of buses will continue to remain close and for interstate movement of persons, registration through COVA mobile app will continue to be mandatory.