Unlock 4.0 in Himachal: Lockdown extended till Sep 30 in containment zones

Considering the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases and overall circumstances in the state, the Himachal government has extended the lockdown in containment areas till September 30 with immediate effect.

Several activities will be allowed outside containment zones as per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the central government.

As per the state notification, interstate movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited till further orders, religious places and places of worship will only open as per the SOPs of language, art and culture department; tourist units will be opened and operated as per the SOPs issued by the department concerned from time to time.

School, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30, however, online and distance learning will continue. Students of classes 9 to 12 living outside containment zones may be allowed to visit schools on voluntary basis.

Government offices will function as per the orders issued by the personnel department and SOPs issued by the revenue department.

All interstate movement will be monitored through registration in the Covid-19 e-pass software.

All asymptomatic persons coming from other states will be home quarantined and any person who violates the same will be shifted to institutional quarantine facilities, while all persons coming from highly-infected areas will be institutionally quarantined.

Educational institutions may not be used as covid-care centres and preference will be given to community buildings, hotels and guest houses.

Any persons violating these orders will be liable for punishment under sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act and legal action as per Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.