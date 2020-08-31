Unlock 4: Weekend restrictions to continue in UP, says state govt

Ghaziabad: A day after the Union home ministry issued guidelines for Unlock 4, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that the present weekend restrictions will continue in the state.

Issuing a set of fresh guidelines on Sunday night, UP chief secretary RK Tiwari also said that the lockdown will continue in containment zones till September 30.

Tiwari in his order has categorically stated that the district magistrates will not impose lockdown at local level outside the containment zones under any circumstance. This indicates that the lockdown activities will continue only in containment zones.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 infection, people aged over 65 years, pregnant women, children below 10 years and those having co-morbid conditions will stay at home and should move out only in cases when there is some medical emergency. The weekend restrictions which are put in place from 10pm on every Friday up to 5am on Monday will continue till further order,” Tiwari said in his order.

Adding further, the chief secretary stated that all schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutes shall remain closed till September 30. He, however, added that online classes/distance education will continue.

Tiwari also said that the Metro services will be allowed to operate in a phased manner and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued in a separate order.

The Union home ministry on Saturday had announced the guidelines for the fourth phase of relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the latest round of relaxation, called Unlock 4, Metro train services have been allowed to resume from September 7, but in a graded manner. Schools and colleges will, however, remain closed and the government will hold separate discussion before opening up these educational institutions.

The Centre’s guidelines also say that from September 21, states and Union territories may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work. The SOPs will be issued by the Union health ministry separately, the guideline says.