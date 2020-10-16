Unlock 5.0: Govt schools in Ludhiana remain closed amid confusion

Principals of several government schools stated that they had made all preparations, such as sanitising the premises and taking parents’ consent, but decided against reopening the school after the minister released the video. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Amid conflicting messages from the state government and Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla, government schools in the district refrained from resuming classes on Thursday.

The minister had stated in a video that schools will reopen only after the situation has been thoroughly reviewed but the state government had already directed schools to start classes partially from October 15.

Principals of several government schools stated that they had made all preparations, such as sanitising the premises and taking parents’ consent, but decided against reopening the school after the minister released the video.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal, Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “We made all necessary arrangements to welcome the students today but after the minister’s video, we decided to wait for the orders from the state education department. We also informed the students not to report to school today. We will inform them of the reopening date as soon as the education department conveys it to us.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, principal Kanwaljot Kaur, said, “We have sanitised the school and were fully prepared to reopen the school today. To plan the time table and seating plan, I have already conducted a meeting with the teachers and have received written consent from few parents who are willing to send their children to school. Once we receive the orders from the state education department, we will the students on when to come.”

Later in the evening around 4pm, school education secretary Krishan Kumar issued a letter and directed government schools to reopen from October 19 for Classes 9 to 12.

In the letter, the school education department has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of the students.