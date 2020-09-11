UP allows on-demand Covid testing for certain categories of people

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed on-demand testing for certain category of persons who can now get themselves tested without having to produce any medical prescription. It also puts the onus on laboratories to ensure details of those tested are accurate.

The categories of patients cleared for on-demand testing include those who wish to travel to any such place where authorities require a “Covid negative” report; those who came in contact with a Covid-19 patient; those who have symptoms like cough, fever or breathlessness, among others linked to influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness, and those who need to be admitted to a hospital or require surgery.

The state order issued by UP additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad does not expand the testing fully considering the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) new guidelines issued earlier this week allowed for testing of all, without categories, on demand. The ICMR, however, is an advisory body and state health authorities are allowed to prepare their own testing rules.

The state now requires laboratories to keep copies of the testing subject’s particulars.

“At times, people provide incorrect phone numbers. The government order mentions that it will now be the responsibility of the laboratories to verify the phone numbers. They should keep a photocopy of the identification (Aadhar, voter id etc) from the person getting tested. Further, those who are getting tested will also have to act responsibly else they may face action. If a person is getting himself/herself tested at one or more laboratory, they will have to produce the same mobile number and same identification document at all locations. This will help authorities in identifying contacts,” he said.

The order also specified the modalities for people who need to be tested as part of routine surveillance in containment and non-containment zones besides those in hospital settings, as per the new ICMR guidelines.

Ghaziabad health department said it will soon implement the directions.

“We have about 20 government testing locations. There have been instances where people provided wrong addresses and mobile numbers. In such cases, we provided details to police to trace them. Our staff at the testing centres are also verifying the mobile numbers (by calling the given number) on the spot,” said Dr. NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO), Ghaziabad.

Health minister’s visit

On Friday, UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh visited Gautam Budh Nagar and reviewed the situation in the district and Ghaziabad, and stressed on contact tracing.

“I’ve asked the health officials of GB Nagar district, to increase the testing and contact tracing to the maximum limit. They have also been asked to keep a constant watch on spread of the virus and make the containment zones accordingly,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr. Deepak Ohri, who was also present in the meeting, said that the minister analysed daily sampling data. “He also took the details of patients presently admitted in different Covid-dedicated hospitals. He also asked for the details of patients under home quarantine,” he said.

“The minister stressed on contact tracing in order to control spread of infection and also asked officials to keep in check the fresh rise in number of Covid cases,” Dr Gupta said.

Officials added that about 90% of testing in Ghaziabad is done at government facilities while the rest at private laboratories. Till September 10, the district completed 231192 samples of which test reports of 228232 were received.