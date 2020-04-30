UP cop among six held for liquor smuggling

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested six persons, including a UP police constable, for allegedly smuggling liquor in Kavi Nagar area. The officials said that they recovered about 135 cartons of liquor along with two SUVs, a car and a truck from the possession of the suspects.

Liquor shops have been banned during the country-wide lockdown in force to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The suspects were identified as Muzaffarnagar constable Rohit Baisla and his other five accomplices – Narendra Yadav, SatishYadav, Mukesh Ahirwar, Rajkumar Sareen and Saleem. They added that mastermind, Har Vir, is yet to be arrested.

“The constable is currently on duty in Ghaziabad. We got information that some vehicles were carrying smuggled liquor and we raided a godown in Kavi Nagar area from where about 135 cartons of liquor was seized. The constable is believed to have planned and executed the smuggling. He would sit inside the cars in uniform so that vehicles could easily pass police checkpoints,” said Avnish Kumar, circle officer (CO – city 2)

The cops seized a Jeep Compass, a Tata Safari, a Swift and a truck from the possession of the suspects.

“Our teams are trying to track Har Vir who is absconding. Once he gets arrested he would be able to tell from where the liquor was procured and where it was to be supplied during the lockdown. Investigation is on in the case,” CO added.

The suspects were booked in an FIR which was lodged under the provisions of the Excise Act and the Disaster Management Act at Kavi Nagar police station.