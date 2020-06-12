UP: Couple commits suicide after family objects to relationship

Sections
Shubham (24) and Sujata (18) allegedly took the extreme step in Pragaspur village on Thursday night and their bodies were spotted by the passersby on Friday morning, Kandhai Police Station incharge Vipin Kumar Singh said.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. (iStockphoto)

A man and a woman, who were in a relationship, allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in Kandhai area here after their families barred them from meeting each other, police said on Friday.

After coming to know about the relationship, the family members of the couple had recently barred them from meeting each other, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, Singh added.



