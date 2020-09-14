UP govt clarifies charges under paid Covid treatment, private hospitals told to comply

The Ghaziabad administration Monday directed private hospitals providing paid Covid treatment to comply with a recent order of the Uttar Pradesh government, clarifying the services/facilities that are to be included/excluded from treatment charges fixed by the government.

On July 10, the government had capped Covid treatment charges at private hospitals in accordance with the recommendations of a committee headed by Dr VK Paul, professor member of Niti Aayog.

The July 10 order had grouped patients under the heads of ‘moderate sickness’, ‘severe sickness’ and ‘very severe sickness’ and the rates were applicable to all hospitals, both accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and not.

However, the July 10 order did not specify the different treatments that were to be included or excluded from the government rates and that had led to patient complaints of hospitals overcharging.

To sort out the issues, state health secretary Amit Mohan Prasad Prasad on September 10 revised the order fixing charges for specific treatments and the ones that were included in the government rates.

The revised order states that the charge for an isolation bed for ‘moderate sickness’ will be ₹10,000 a day (NABH-accredited) and ₹8,000 a day (non-accredited). The treatment will include oxygen and other essentials.

The charge for an ICU bed (without ventilator) will be ₹15,000 a day (NABH-accredited) and ₹13,000 (non-accredited). An ICU bed with ventilator will cost ₹18,000 a day (NABH-accredited) and ₹15,000 (non-accredited). The order says the charges will include invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The revised order said all charges are inclusive of facilities in the form of a package. “This package includes bed, food and facilities like nursing care, monitoring, imaging and other investigations, and doctors’ consultations. The package also includes treatment of patients with co-morbidity and requiring short-term hemodialysis,” the order said.

It further said high value medicines such as remdesivir and tests such as RT-PCR and IL-6 are not part of the package. The package rates are also applicable for paediatric patients. It also clarified that charges for normal delivery or C-section and treatment of newborn will be as per the rates of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna (a patient need not pay them).

“On Monday, we provided private hospitals and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) with a copy of the new order and urged them to comply. Hospitals have been asked to put up the rates on their websites and also to display them prominently within their premises,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said he has formed a committee to take up patient complaints in case they are charged more. “The committee will inquire into the complaint and take appropriate action. In case of non-compliance, the erring hospital may face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The new order will be applicable from the date of issue,” Gupta said.

Dr VB Jindal, president of IMA, Ghaziabad, said, “The rates are higher when compared to those of Ayushman Yojna. So, hospitals will have better viability and will also put an end to the prevailing confusion,” he said.

“The new order will be helpful.. We are already charging as per the prescribed rates,” Dr Mahesh Chaudhary, director (operations), Navin Hospital i Vaishali, said.

Spokesperson of Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi, said, “We have already implemented the order. We have L2 and L3 care facility and package rates are already applicable.”