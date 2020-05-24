UP govt issues guidelines for domestic air travellers

Noida:

With domestic flight operations set to resume from May 25, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a list of protocols to be followed by the flyers coming to the state.

According to the guidelines of the state government, passengers will have to register themselves on the covid website, reg.upcovid.in, following which they will receive an OTP on their phones using which passengers will have to upload their details.

“An SMS and a PDF will be shared on the registered phone number which will be checked by CISF personnel, and only after that will they be allowed to leave the airport all the while maintaining norms of social distancing and wearing masks or face covers,” said the order .

For passengers travelling to the state for a stay, a home quarantine for 14 days will be mandatory while their homes will be marked. Local administration will have the power to permit them for work or any emergency. They will be tested on the sixth day of their arrival and the home quarantine will end in case of negative results. Those travellers who do not have the facility of staying at home can go for an institutional quarantine, the new guidelines said.

Also, travellers who are staying in the state for less than a week and travelling elsewhere or back will have to provide details of the return flight, and they will not be allowed to travel to any containment zone.

“For travellers not staying in a residential complex, the managers of any commercial place will provide their details to the district administration while the place should be sanitized thoroughly. In case of any symptoms like fever, cough or breathing problems, the health department should be contacted immediately,” said the order.

The state government will tally the registration data of the passengers and their monitoring with the respective district administrations.

The Centre had suspended all flight operations in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, as Gautam Budh Nagar has continued to seal its border with Delhi, travellers will not face any problems going out of the district, police officials said.

“If passengers have a confirmed rail or air ticket, they will not need any separate movement pass and can cross the border freely,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

The instructions have been shared with the police department, the officials said.

Ever since the beginning of the lockdown in UP from March 23, the GB Nagar police have registered 1,816 violations under Section 188 while 6,577 people have been arrested till May 23. The police have also seized 1,646 vehicles and collected Rs 5.25 lakh in fines while challaning 37,836 vehicles.