UP govt plans ‘new Noida’ on 20,000 hectares

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Noida authority to work out a plan to develop a new Noida area on 20,000 hectares of land. Noida’s boundaries will expand till Bulandshahr, which is an adjoining district, and the city will double its size for which 20,000 hectares will be acquired, officials of the Noida authority said.

The move is aimed at creating more opportunities for industries in Noida, where no more land is left for industrial purposes, said the officials. This 20,000 hectares of land is located between Greater Noida and Bulandshahr, and was notified (earmarked for development) by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) about 10 years ago, they said.

However, UPSIDA, a public sector undertaking of the Uttar Pradesh government spearheading the development of industrial infrastructure in the state, could not develop the notified area because it is already occupied in other industrial zones located elsewhere in the state, the authority officials said.

“Since the industrial development is almost saturated in Noida with hardly any land left to be allotted for industrial use, the Noida authority can carry out the development on this land once the UP government finishes required formalities on this,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The UP government is likely to finalise the ‘model of development’ for the new area in the next four to six months and hand over the land to the Noida authority if all goes well, said the authority officials. The government had started the process for developing a new Noida area two months ago.

The state government is yet to decide the exact area of land to be earmarked for industrial, residential, mixed-land use and commercial, among other purposes.

At present, Noida is spread on 20,000 hectares of land surrounded by Yamuna and Hindon rivers. It has around 16,000 hectares of urbanization area, of which 47% is for residential development, 13% industrial usage and rest of the area is developed for other usages that include commercial, institutional, and green purposes. It has left with at least 250 hectares of land, which is earmarked for the industrial usage but yet to be acquired from the farmers, the officials said.

“We have investors who want to buy the land and set up business. But land is an issue because against our target of 500 acres, we could only acquire 125 acres in last one year. The problem is that the land is located at different patches and has legal issues. If we get a chance, the authority can develop and meet the demand for the industrial land in this region,” said Maheshwari.

Realtors and industrial unit owners have welcomed the move.

“Noida is a brand and if expanded, then it will attract investors naturally,” said Surendra Nahta, president of micro, small, medium enterprise (MSME) association, GB Nagar.

RK Arora, president of National Real Estate Development Council in UP, said, “If the Noida authority developes land for the industrial use, it will create jobs and fuel the local economy. It will positively impact the real estate sector.”