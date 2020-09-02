Sections
Home / Cities / UP: Info boards put up on trees to help ‘save’ them in Kaushambi

UP: Info boards put up on trees to help ‘save’ them in Kaushambi

The boards mention the tree’s variety, identifying one as a medicinal tree with healing properties, urging people to save the environment by protecting it

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Two trees with information boards in Kaushambi. (HT photo)

In order to promote afforestation, the forest department in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, is putting up information boards on trees. The boards mention the tree’s variety, identifying one as a medicinal tree with healing properties, urging people to save the environment by protecting it. Special attention has been given to trees in densely populated areas of the city.

Also read: Jewar airport: UP govt to revise farmers’ compensation

The forest department receives frequent complaints of illegal felling of trees. Besides forest mafia who illegally fell trees, people in urban areas also get trees outside their residences or in their home gardens chopped purely for personal reasons.

While earlier the forest department launched a plantation drive across the district, currently it is focusing on the upkeep of existing trees which are under threat due to lack of care. The posters mention the specie of the tree and its medicinal properties. They carry slogans and messages, urging people to take care of trees and safeguard them. Hundreds of boards and posters have been put up on neem, peepal, aonla, sheesham and other trees in busy areas of the city, says divisional forest officer P K Sinha.

“The drive will make the people aware about the importance of trees and their medicinal benefits. Focus has been laid on putting up posters and boards on trees which are in busy areas so that more people may be informed about preservation of trees and environment,” Sinha said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Sep 02, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sep 02, 2020 16:00 IST
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
Sep 02, 2020 18:04 IST
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 14:45 IST

latest news

Malinga unavailable for IPL 2020, MI announce replacement
Sep 02, 2020 18:24 IST
Sonu Sood says Anurag Kashyap ‘disappeared’ after offering him Gulaal
Sep 02, 2020 18:20 IST
Sona seeks justice for Sushant, slams showing bikini photos of Rhea on TV
Sep 02, 2020 18:10 IST
JEE Mains 2020: 75% candidates in Bengal could not write exams on Tuesday due to Covid-19 situation, says Mamata
Sep 02, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.