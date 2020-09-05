UP may hire global consultant to develop Ayodhya

Ayodhya would be the first town in the state for which a global consultant would be hired for its development. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering hiring a global consultant for Ayodhya’s “all-encompassing and long-term” development in anticipation of the town’s expected emergence as a major tourist attraction with the construction of the Ram Temple there, officials aware of the matter said. The state’s housing and urban planning department will initiate the process soon, they added.

The temple construction was launched in August months after the Supreme Court paved the way for it by ordered it at the site of the demolished Babri Mosque after decades of litigation and bad blood.

“With the temple to come up soon and the state government positioning Ayodhya as an important tourist and pilgrimage centre, the government is looking at the overall development of the town with an over 100-year relevance and sustainability of the plan and the work executed under it,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

“Once a consultant is hired, all development works — tourism development and promotion, infrastructure development, conservation, connectivity, internal transport, amenities — will come under this plan.”

“Often, consultants are hired for greenfield projects, not a brownfield project such as [redeveloping] existing old city,” said the official.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said the housing and urban planning department will decide the terms of reference and invite the expression of interest for hiring the consultant.

Officials said it would take four months to complete the hiring process beginning with the invitation of bids from interested companies and consultants.

A presentation regarding the plan has been made to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and he would appoint a committee soon for overseeing the hiring process.

The government initiated Ayodhya’s redevelopment in 2017 and speeded it up after the Supreme Court judgment over the temple construction.

Adityanath reviewed the development work in the town on Thursday. He promised to develop it as a ‘solar city’ to help conserve and balance the environmental needs and give Ayodhya a new identity.

“Ayodhya is known worldwide as Lord Ram’s city and has an immense mythological significance and, therefore, all the development works in the town must be executed, keeping its ancient culture intact. Ayodhya, once developed, will spur the speedier development of several districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The government has attracted attention to Ayodhya through mega-events such as deepotsavas (mass lamp lighting). Its plan for the town includes the development of riverfronts, multi-level parking, underground power cabling, an airport, etc.