UP ‘migrant’ is policewoman for a day, asks workers not to leave Punjab

Banking on the authority of khaki, a 23-year-old woman from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh (UP) working as bank employee at Lehragaga in Sangrur, became “policewoman” for a day to appeal to migrant workers not to be overwhelmed by the Covid-19 threat and remain in Punjab to find work in factories other businesses opening up.

After hearing about the plight of migrants from her state, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh who were walking for miles from Punjab to reach their hometowns and villages, Ashu Upadhyay contacted the police saying she wanted to help.

They asked her to wear the uniform, become a policewoman for a day, wield authority and visit various parts of the city to talk to workers insecure about their future.

“The workers are finding the going very tough and want to go back home. However, they had left their states to come to Punjab for work, and now that the restrictions are easing and the state has opened factories and other business establishments, I appeal to all of them to stay where they are,” said Upadhyay.

Those who had made up their minds, however, should not walk and instead opt for buses and trains for their own safety and that of their dear ones, she added.

Lehragaga deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Buta Singh said Upadhyay herself wanted to go home, but when she asked the civil administration for help she was asked to wait. That was when she decided to do something about the migrant crisis.

“Ashu appealed to the migrants to work in Punjab as the government has opened the economy and there was huge demand of labour in factories, agriculture and other fields. She visited different markets and offices with police personnel to convince migrants to work in the state or leave by buses and trains, and not walk,” added Buta Singh.