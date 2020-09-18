UP pollution watchdog outlines ‘winter action plan’ for Ghaziabad

With the winter season barely two months away, Ghaziabad authorities are gearing up to tackle air pollution and have prepared a ‘winter action plan’ for it. The district, in past years, has seen alarming levels of pollution and topped the list of most polluted cities across the country several times.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) have outlined a framework in the plan to tackle different sources of pollution which includes dust emission, industrial and vehicular emission, waste burning and dealing with construction and demolition waste, among others.

“The plan has been prepared and all probable measures to deal with pollution are being put in place. These include installing anti-smog guns at projects measuring more than 20,000 square metres (sqm), geo-tagging prominent waste and plastic disposal sites, formation of quick response teams to deal with complaints, and installation of PTZ cameras at construction and industrial sites, among others,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB.

He said the different agencies operating in Ghaziabad have also been asked to conduct workshops for their contractors about pollution abatement plans and also inform them that they may be blacklisted in case they do not follow norms.

“The processes which are to be taken up under the plan have been defined beforehand and all concerned agencies are also required to take up respective measures for pollution abatement,” Sharma added.

Due to high pollution levels, Ghaziabad is also identified in a list of 15 non-attainment cities in Uttar Pradesh which have high levels of air pollution.

According to UPPCB figures, the city in 2019 recorded 31 days of ‘severe’ category pollution of the air quality index (AQI). It had another 67 days of ‘very poor’ category AQI, and 112 days ‘poor’ category pollution.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Last year, only the months of August and September saw any let up in high pollution levels when AQI did not exceed 200 or ‘moderate’ category.

The data reveals that from January to August this year, the average AQI was 163.68, which is significantly lower when compared to the average AQI of 224.42 for the same period in 2019.

“The primary reason for better AQI in recent months is due to heavy rainfall and also that most of the construction work for the Delhi Meerut Expressway project has been completed, due to which there has been no major instances of dust pollution,” Sharma added.

The records further indicate that average particulate matter (PM)2.5 levels were 76.34 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) in the first eight months of 2020, while the average was 100.66μg/m3 during the same period in 2019.

Likewise, average PM10 levels were 149.75μg/m3 during the first eight months of 2020 as against an average of 236.66μg/m3 during the same period in 2019.

The standard limit for PM2.5 is 60μg/m3 and 100μg/m3 for PM10.

Environment activists, however, said there have been little efforts on ground despite plans being made year after year.

“It is only when winter season approaches that different plans are prepared to tackle pollution, while there is hardly any focus round the year. Dust pollution has been a perpetual problem in Ghaziabad but there is hardly any green paving along the roads to reduce it. Although UPPCB has prepared the plan, their officials must assume responsibility if it fails,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist and a lawyer.

Others said that city planners have yet again failed to bring in desired projects.

“The project of bringing in e-buses has been pending for a long and has not been implemented this year too, while the number of vehicles is growing at a fast pace. Traffic regulation is a major issue in the city but the integrated traffic management plan is yet to take off. There is an urgent need to develop mini forests but officials are not inclined to develop these,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of apartment owners’ federation.

“It is time that anyone who aids polluting activities be severely penalised and heavy environmental compensation costs be levied,” he added.

Box: components of winter action plan

Assessment of resources with regard to water sprinklers, mist sprinklers, mechanical sweepers and anti-smog guns being done by all concerned Departments

Constitution of flying squad and quick response teams to address issues of open garbage dumping/burning

Identification, assessment and geotagging of all roads that need to be repaired and made pot hole free

Creation of green buffers along the traffic corridors

Dust removal from all roads once in every three days

Residential ward-wise ranking system to be introduced based on number of complaints of waste burning received

Defaulting bulk waste generators to be publicized under ‘Name & Shame’ policy

Identification and geotagging of prominent C&D waste dump sites

Installation of anti-smog guns at prominent sites with regards to C&D waste

Deployment of additional manpower for proper traffic management on major bottlenecks

Random sampling of stacks to verify status of regulatory compliance by industrial units

Installation of PTZ camera in large/medium category industrial units