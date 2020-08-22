UP-Rera recommends dues to be paid by buyers and developers at MCLR

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has proposed to the state government to order all development authorities and housing boards to charge a lower rate of interest, linked to the State Bank of India’s marginal cost of funds based lending rate (SBI’s MCLR), from home buyers, promoters, as well as group housing societies.

If approved, the move could benefit many promoters throughout the state who are struggling to meet the costs of land and complete projects due to weak financial position and the down turn in the real estate sector. It could also benefit buyers who have demanded that the benefit given to the promoters by the Supreme Court be extended to them as well.

Earlier, while deciding on specific cases, the Supreme Court (SC) had asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to reduce its interest rates on land costs from developers and linked it to the MCLR, which is also the rate at which the UP-Rera imposes penalties. MCLR is a method by which a bank determines the rate of its loans and is revised monthly. SBI’s MCLR is often considered the benchmark for all other banks in the country. The MCLR is currently 8% and UP-Rera follows a rate of 9.35%.

UP-Rera secretary Abrar Ahmed said, “Several promoters had moved the court stating their projects were held up due to the dues with authorities. They claimed authorities were charging high interest of 12 percent to 18 percent for delayed payments. The SC in February and then in July had directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities to charge MCLR rate from January 1, 2010, and for period prior to 2010 authorities were directed to charge as per agreement. Further authorities were directed to prepare dues list of allottees and intimate them. Promoters will pay the 25 percent amount on getting the demand and rest amount will be paid in installments in one year.”

The authority on July 30, he said, decided to pass on this benefit to all buyers including group housing and individuals and proposed the same to the state government.

“The SC order was for only for promoters and that too for Noida and Greater Noida authorities. We propose that this be extended throughout the state,” said Ahmed.

Rajive Kumar Chairman UPRERA said,”We have included all buyers either builders, group housing societies and individual buyers. Our aim is to provide relief to all buyers of all housing boards and development authorities in the state.”

If, however, buyers defaulted as per MCLR rate too, then an authority can charge a higher rate mentioned in their agreements, added Ahmed.

Ajay Chauhan Housing Commissioner UP Housing Development Board said, “Presently Rera guidelines on MCLR are advisory in nature. Once state government issues government order (GO) then it will become mandatory for all housing boards and development authorities. Presently we are charging 9%. In old dues cases we are charging rate as per allotment terms”

Anil Kumar Singh, public relation officer, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority said, “State government has issued guideline for penal interest to be charged from now onwards. It is MCLR plus 1 percent. For old dues once government gives approval to RERA’s recommendation we will charge as per direction.”

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) UP representative Sudhanshu Vadera said, “If RERA recommendations are implemented, it will be beneficial to promoters as they can restart the held up projects.”

IC Jindal representative Flat Owners Association Ghaziabad said, “RERA’s recommendations are beneficial to group housing society allottees and individual allottees too.”