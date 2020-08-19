UP-Rera to audit escrow accounts of registered projects

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has decided to audit the escrow accounts opened by builders opened for projects registered with the authority, and has asked the promoters to submit the account details online till August 31.

“Considering the numerous complaints received by the authority regarding non-compliance with the provisions of the Rera Act, the authority has decided to conduct the verification audit of designated accounts,” Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP-Rera, said on Wednesday.

According to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, 70 % of the money realised from the allottees of the project shall be deposited from time to time in a designated separate account (escrow account) to be maintained in a scheduled bank to cover the construction and land cost of the projectonly.

UP-Rera said it will penalise promoters for not submitting details of the escrow account within the stipulated time.

“It is mandatory for the promoter of a project to adhere to the Rera act, and its rules and regulations governing operation and management of the designated separate account. Section 38 of the Act empowers the authority to impose a penalty in regard to any contravention of obligations cast upon the promoters,” said Kumar.

The act mandates that withdrawal of money from the designated separate accounts to cover the cost of the project needs to be in proportion to percentage completion of the project and such withdrawals need to be supported by certificates from an engineer, an architect, and a chartered accountant.

Abrar Ahmed, secretary, UP-Rera, said, “The promoters of all the project registered with the authority have been directed to submit online information regarding the details of projects’ bank accounts and any other bank accounts being utilised for depositing the sale proceeds and project finance availed. The last date for submission is August 31, and non-compliance with the instructions will lead to the imposition of penalties.”