Sections
Home / Cities / UP-Rera to audit escrow accounts of registered projects

UP-Rera to audit escrow accounts of registered projects

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has decided to audit the escrow accounts opened by builders opened for projects registered with the authority, and...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:22 IST

By Kapil Datta,

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has decided to audit the escrow accounts opened by builders opened for projects registered with the authority, and has asked the promoters to submit the account details online till August 31.

“Considering the numerous complaints received by the authority regarding non-compliance with the provisions of the Rera Act, the authority has decided to conduct the verification audit of designated accounts,” Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP-Rera, said on Wednesday.

According to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, 70 % of the money realised from the allottees of the project shall be deposited from time to time in a designated separate account (escrow account) to be maintained in a scheduled bank to cover the construction and land cost of the projectonly.

UP-Rera said it will penalise promoters for not submitting details of the escrow account within the stipulated time.



“It is mandatory for the promoter of a project to adhere to the Rera act, and its rules and regulations governing operation and management of the designated separate account. Section 38 of the Act empowers the authority to impose a penalty in regard to any contravention of obligations cast upon the promoters,” said Kumar.

The act mandates that withdrawal of money from the designated separate accounts to cover the cost of the project needs to be in proportion to percentage completion of the project and such withdrawals need to be supported by certificates from an engineer, an architect, and a chartered accountant.

Abrar Ahmed, secretary, UP-Rera, said, “The promoters of all the project registered with the authority have been directed to submit online information regarding the details of projects’ bank accounts and any other bank accounts being utilised for depositing the sale proceeds and project finance availed. The last date for submission is August 31, and non-compliance with the instructions will lead to the imposition of penalties.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Another round of India-China talks likely soon
Aug 19, 2020 23:41 IST
Govt orders withdrawal of 10k paramilitary forces from J&K
Aug 19, 2020 23:39 IST
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Aug 19, 2020 23:39 IST
Facebook row intensifies as Tharoor, BJP’s Dubey move breach of privilege notice against each other
Aug 19, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.