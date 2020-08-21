Sections
UP-Rera to publish progress report of projects for benefit of stakeholders

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:46 IST

By Kapil Datta,

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) will publish a detailed report on the performance of all projects registered with it that will include progress so far, list of approvals and schedules.

Expected in September, the report will be disseminated among various stakeholders.

“The authority will utilise the details available on its website for the purposes. However, it has been noticed that in many of the projects, the required information has either not been furnished or is erroneous. It is imperative that all the project-related information are complete and error-free,” said UP-Rera chairperson Rajive Kumar on Friday. “We will collect the up-to-date and error-free information from the promoters through an online form. Promoters have been directed to submit details latest by August 28 so that we can publish the report in first week of September.”

“This report will help home buyers, promoters, real estate agents, competent authorities, development authorities, the banks or financial institutions,” said Balvinder Kumar, member, UP-Rera.



Abrar Ahmed, UP-Rera secretary, said ,”The report will use only details obtained through the online form. The existing project details available on the project registration page of UP-Rera portal will not be modified. For that the promoter needs to use the edit facility as per existing procedure.”

“We have sought physical progress details too. Promoters have to submit details of project tower wise mentioning number of units. Detail regarding allotments and building plan approvals and project completion schedule. Authority dues and extension approvals where construction period may have expired,” said Ahmed.

Home Buyers Welfare Association representative Ramesh Mehta said, “These latest updated details will help the buyers to know the current status of their project.”

CREDAI Uttar Pradesh representative Sudhanshu Vadera said, “We have appealed the promoters to provide project details in the format requested.”

