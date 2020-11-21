UP roadways bus rams tree in south Delhi, 12 injured

New Delhi: At least 12 people travelling on an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus were injured after the bus hit a tree at Sukhdev Vihar in the early hours on Saturday. The bus was on its Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from Agra. Senior police officers said no passenger suffered critical injuries.

The incident took place around 3.15 am. A call was received at New Friends Colony police station reporting the accident on Mathura Road near a CNG pump. A team from the police station rushed to the spot and found that a UP roadways bus had rammed a tree.

“Many people were injured. Local police shifted them to AIIMS and the Trauma Center. CATS ambulances also reached the spot and the injured were given first aid at the spot by the ambulance staff. Ten passengers had sustained minor injuries and required first aid. Twelve passengers, including a 16-year-old girl, required hospitalisation but all of them are out of danger. No one has sustained life threatening injuries and most of them were released by evening,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case has been registered. “The driver had fled after the accident. He has been identified and search is on. The officials in the Agra depot have been informed about the accident and the driver,” the DCP said.

Police have seized the bus for inspection and are checking CCTV footage.

“We were all asleep when the accident took place. We woke up to a jolt and almost everyone was injured out of which 12-13 passengers had to be rushed to hospital,” said Asif, who was travelling in the bus.

Another passenger Charan Singh sustained injury in his leg. His son-in-law Sanjay who had come to visit him at AIIMS, said Singh was travelling with four others. “Most of the people have sustained injuries like fractures in their legs and hands,” he said.