UP to have e-reports of Covid-19 tests that patients can download

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up a facility to generate electronic reports of Covid-19 tests, which patients can download at their end and keep for further use. The state officials said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the online facility Sunday.

Currently, people undergoing RT-PCR tests have to visit test centres again after two to five days to collect reports manually. Manual collection of reports had led to crowding at the collection counters and had also posed the added risk of having Covid positive people in the queue.

To resolve this, a fortnight ago, health officials had started sending reports as text messages to patients but these were not downloadable.

E-reports, on the other hand, will be available as soon as the testing centres upload the result on the state portal. The e-report availability depends on how fast the reports are uploaded by the labs, even though the portal will be updated daily.

According to officials, the state has tested 8,399,785 people till Friday and all efforts are being made to scale up the testing to 10 million by the end of September. Till Saturday, Uttar Pradesh has 348,517 Covid cases, which includes 66,874 active cases, 4,953 deaths and 276,690 discharged cases.

The testing in the state include rapid antigen kits, TrueNat machines and RT-PCR and the e-reports are expected to benefit residents. An antigen test result is available within the hour, but symptomatic persons and those with co-morbid conditions who test negative on antigen test have to undergo RT-PCR testing.

“From Sunday, a new facility is getting launched wherein the test report will be available online and can also be downloaded. People will be able to download the report from the state health department website, from under the tab ‘laboratory results’, using the mobile phone number given at the time of the test,” Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health), said.

“Once the mobile number gets entered, an OTP will be sent to that number and (s)he can access the test report. The reports are updated daily. The new facility is to be inaugurated by the chief minister on Sunday and will be beneficial to people,” he said.

“Once the online system starts, people will be able to get reports that they can download,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

The district is testing about 4,000 samples daily and about 1,000 to 1,200 of these are through RT-PCR tests. Till Saturday, Ghaziabad has a total 12,153 Covid cases. This includes 1,933 active cases, 74 deaths and 10,146 discharged cases.