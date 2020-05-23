Sections
UP woman dies after accidentally consuming spray oil

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A woman from Uttar Pradesh died on Saturday after she accidentally consumed spray oil in Rampur Bushahr sub division in Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Anita, 25, wife of Raj Kumar, and resident of Lakhimpur district in UP. She had been living at Khalti village in Rampur Bushahr with her husband, who works as a watchman in an orchard in the village.

The incident took place on Friday night when she drank spray oil, mistaking it for water. She was rushed to civil hospital, Sarahan, from where she was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, Rampur Bushahr, where she died during treatment.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimaniyou Verma said postmortem of the deceased has been conducted and police are conducting the investigation.



