Update phone numbers with licences for easy disposal of e-challans: Delhi top cop

New Delhi: Delhi police chief SN Shrivastava on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to pass necessary directions so that the mobile phone numbers of all the registered vehicles is updated for the easy disposal of the traffic challans in the national capital.

At the same event, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud proposed a new initiative to link all institutions of criminal justice system to make the process seamless.

Speaking at the inauguration of two more virtual courts, the police commissioner, Shrivastava said that even during the lockdown, 20000-25000 challans are being generated on a daily basis and the numbers are going to increase ten times when the lockdown is lifted.

He said that the new system of disposal of e-challans through virtual court is effective, however, absence of mobile numbers during the registration of the vehicles will come in the way of speedy disposal of the e-challans. He requested the judges to pass a direction for updating the mobile numbers during the registration.

Justice Chandrachud, who inaugurated the virtual courts, said they are in the process of starting an Inter-operable criminal system (ICJS) to link the various stakeholders like police, courts, hospital, prison, forensic labs, etc so that the metadata can be captured and the process be made seamless.

He said the initiative was first started in Telengana and after its success, they are going to implement it in the entire country.

With ICJS in place, the courts can access live data of FIRs and charge sheets from the police, provided both are ready, in electronic form in the police system. Judges will have access to details of cases, FIR numbers, names of the accused and details of arrest the moment they are uploaded into the system.

In reciprocation, the court will be able to send details of remand orders, bail, property release and other information to the police electronically. Police officers will be able to access live update of court proceedings in each case and also orders passed.

Justice Chandrachud also said that the next initiative would also include launching of e-seva Kendra in the high court of each state and one district court so that people who are not technology savvy can also avail the e-facilities.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, chairman of the Information and Technology Committee of the Delhi High Court, said more than 732,061 cases have been disposed so far with the help of the virtual court wherein the offenders have paid a fine of Rs 89.54 crore as fine. He also said that single judge is dealing with the issues and 20 other judges who used to hear such matters are now free to hear other cases.

Even as the function of inauguration was on, the new site had disposed of cases and Rs 97,000 was already deposited.