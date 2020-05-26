‘Upset’ over troubled marriage, woman constable ends life in Ludhiana

A 29-year-old woman constable, deputed in the traffic wing of the Ludhiana police commissionerate, ended her life by consuming poisonous pills at her accommodation in the police lines here on Monday evening. Police said the victim, a resident of Dehlon, was absent from duty since May 23.

Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO) inspector Jarnail Singh said the victim had separated from her husband a year go and filed for divorce. Her two children — a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old daughter — were living with her.

“After the lockdown was imposed in the city, she had sent her son to her parents’ home, while taking care of her daughter herself. While leaving for duty, she used to send her daughter to a day care centre at Hambran Road and pick her up in the evening,” said the SHO.

Kamaljit Kaur ( HT Photo )

“On Monday around 7 PM, Kamaljit called up the owner of the day care centre, asking her to save her as she had taken the extreme step. The owner called the victim’s colleague and, along with police personnel, rushed her to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where she died at 2am on Tuesday. The body was handed over to her parents,” said the SHO, adding that her parents told the police that she was over strained relations with her husband.

The Division Number 8 police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The police have not found any suicide note on the body, but will scan her mobile phone and social media accounts to see if she left a note.