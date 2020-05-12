Sections
Home / Cities / Uran declared red zone

Uran declared red zone

Uran taluka has been declared a red zone after the total Covid case touched 61 on Tuesday. Uran was in orange zone. Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary on Tuesday issued an order declaring it...

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:57 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Uran taluka has been declared a red zone after the total Covid case touched 61 on Tuesday. Uran was in orange zone.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary on Tuesday issued an order declaring it as red zone.

The order by Chaudhary states: “Cases in the region have been rising lately and hence on the basis of the powers vested in me, I have declared the area as red zone. The restrictions of red zone will now be applicable in the taluka.”

Uran tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare, “A total of 53 people, including a one-year-old child, have been infected at Karanja village in Uran in the past few days. A Covid patient passed away recently. The area has been completed sealed as there are likely to be more cases.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

With 1,026 new cases, Maha closer to 25k
May 13, 2020 00:19 IST
India at 100k tests a day: Harsh Vardhan
May 13, 2020 00:17 IST
First train from Mumbai takes migrants to Delhi
May 13, 2020 00:15 IST
Amazon asked to produce data on worker safety, deaths
May 13, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.