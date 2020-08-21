Urban agriculture need of hour, says World Food Prize laureate at PAU webinar

Around 270 agriculture experts from the country joined the webinar titled ‘Soil- Centric Green Revolution: A Paradigm Shift’. (Representational photo/ Getty Images)

The next green revolution should be soil-centric, exhorted World Food Prize laureate and renowned scientist Dr Rattan Lal here on Friday.

Quoting Guru Nanak Dev in his opening remarks, Dr Lal said, “The great Guru described in very simple language the inseparable link between three pillars of the environment — air, water and earth,” bringing home the message of natural resource conservation.

He was interacting with 270 agriculture experts of from across the country at a webinar on ‘Soil- Centric Green Revolution: A Paradigm Shift’, organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

“Rather than input-based (depending on varieties, fertiliser and irrigation), the next green revolution, must be soil-based to make it more resilient, ecosystem-efficient and driven by science, management and spirituality,” the PU alumnus stressed.

Dr Lal described the rhizosphere (the layer of soil with very dynamic environment where plants, soil, microorganisms, nutrients and water meet and interact) as the only place on earth where life and death become two sides of the same coin, called the soil.

He spoke of how PAU was at the fore front of India’s phenomenal green revolution and transformed the to the bread basket of the world.

However, he said the dilemma lies in the degradation of soil, polluted waters, impure air and loss of biodiversity.

Specifying the chief reasons of soil-degradation in India as water erosion, wind erosion, water logging, salinity/ alkalinity, soil acidity etc, Dr Lal criticised the tendency to take everything from the soil, thereby rendering it deprived of essential resources.

He called for stress on urban agriculture, implying recycling of all human and animal waste to produce food and build soil carbon stock and feed 20% of the mega cities.

Concluding the session, Dr Lal offered a prudent strategy to empower farmers and land managers to restore degraded soils, afforest denuded lands and return marginal lands for nature conservancy, failing to do which would keep global temperatures on the rise.