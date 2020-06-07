Sections
Home / Cities / Urban internship programme to provide graduates with experiential learning opportunities: HP minister

Urban internship programme to provide graduates with experiential learning opportunities: HP minister

The programme was started with a vision to equip the youth with problem-solving and critical thinking skills in India’s fast-growing urban ecosystem

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The Urban Learning Internship Programme was recently launched by the Centre (Representative image)

Urban development minister Sarveen Chaudhary on Sunday said that the Union government recently launched The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP) for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all urban local bodies (ULBS) with a vision to equip the youth with problem-solving and critical thinking skills in India’s fast-growing urban ecosystem. She said this programme will provide a platform for fresh graduates with experiential learning opportunities in the urban sector.

Chaudhary said that this would help enhance the value-to-market of state’s graduates and help create a potential talent pool in diverse fields like urban planning, transport engineering, environment, municipal finance etc. thus not only catalysing creation of prospective city managers but also talented private/ non-government sector professionals.

Minister said that TULIP was a stepping-stone towards self-reliant and self-sufficient India and would immensely benefit the youth of the state. The programme will aggregate opportunities for graduates on a single platform and allow them to apply for internships in the domain of urban governance.

This would lead to an infusion of fresh ideas and energy with the engagement of youth in the co-creation of solutions for solving India’s urban challenges. TULIP would also help fulfill twin goals of providing interns with the hands-on learning experience as well as infusing fresh energy and ideas in the functioning of State’s ULBs, she added.



The minister said that with the objective to enhance livelihood security in urban areas by providing 120 days of guaranteed wage employment to every household in the financial year 2020-21, the state government has launched Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Yojana, as well.

It would facilitate skill enhancement of persons engaged in waged labour jobs to provide them better livelihood opportunities and to set up their own enterprises by imparting entrepreneurship training as well as subsidy linked credit linkages. It would also strengthen urban infrastructure and provisioning of quality civic amenities in the urban local bodies.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Over 2,000 cattle dead at cow shelter,’ says Bikaner mayor citing negligence
Jun 07, 2020 17:57 IST
Covid-19: Late lockdown in UK cost lot of lives, says expert
Jun 07, 2020 17:52 IST
World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Recovery after brain surgery
Jun 07, 2020 17:51 IST
‘An inspiration’: Laxman lauds 2011 WC hero Yuvraj Singh
Jun 07, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.