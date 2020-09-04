Sections
Urgent need for protection from dengue: Mohali civil surgeon

Coronavirus and dengue co-infection risky; don’t allow storage of water in homes and surroundings; in case of symptoms, call 104

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Already tackling a surge in Covid-19 cases, the health authorities in Mohali have now asked residents to protect themselves from dengue as well.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh on Thursday appealed to the residents to protect themselves from dengue fever, especially during these unprecedented times. He urged all to observe every Friday as Dry Day, as is being done for a long time.

“Co-infection of both Covid-19 and dengue may be very risky for life,” he said. The larvae of the dengue mosquito have recently been found at various places in the district, he said, adding in addition to curbing the spread of coronavirus, the health department had been going door-to-door to check the presence of larvae and sensitise people about the disease.

The civil surgeon said that people should clean coolers, flowerpots, fridgeback trays, water tanks and other containers that can be potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.



District epidemiologist Dr Renu Singh said dengue fever is a treatable disease and if symptoms appear, the nearest health facility should be visited or the helpline number 104 may be contacted for medical guidance.

