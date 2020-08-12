Sections
Home / Cities / Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents threaten agitation over garbage depot

Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents threaten agitation over garbage depot

A citizens’ forum representing Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, have threatened to start an agitation from August 15 if the garbage depot in the area is not permanently shut...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A citizens’ forum representing Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, have threatened to start an agitation from August 15 if the garbage depot in the area is not permanently shut down.

The forum, represented by Ranjeet Raskar, Ganesh Dhore, Bhagwan Bhadale and Sanjay Harpale, have written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, stating their intent to agitate from Independence Day if their demand is not met.

The letter stated: “We are fighting for the last 30 years for the improvement of the garbage depot. Even the National Green Tribunal had issued a warning to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The PMC promised to sort out our pollution-related issues, but forget their promise once agitations in the past have been withdrawn.”

Bhadale said, “Earlier it was decided that the Uruli Devachi garbage depot would be utilised only for garbage processing, but now garbage from across the city is coming in to the depot. PMC is not doing any processing, but dumping it at the garbage depot.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 count surges to 19,469
Aug 12, 2020 21:56 IST
SAD-Congress target each other over YAD leader Ravinder Sonu’s killing
Aug 12, 2020 21:53 IST
Active monsoon puts dam storage at 68.9 per cent,
Aug 12, 2020 21:46 IST
Pune gets official sanction for Knowledge Cluster
Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.