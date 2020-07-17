Sections
Home / Cities / Use money from PMC fixed deposits to buy medical equipment: Opposition

Use money from PMC fixed deposits to buy medical equipment: Opposition

PUNE The opposition parties in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have appealed to the municipal commissioner to dissolve the fix deposits of the civic body and purchase...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:28 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The opposition parties in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have appealed to the municipal commissioner to dissolve the fix deposits of the civic body and purchase ventilators and other medical equipment amid the rising Covid-19 positive cases in the city.

Opposition party leader Deepali Dhumal, Congress leader Aba Bagul, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More have jointly written a letter to the municipal commissioner.

Bagul said, “Many PMC clinics and hospitals are lying idle. The civic body needs funds to purchase necessary medical equipment and install them. The fixed deposits of the civic body can be utilised for this purpose.”

“The local self-government has to handle the health crises and the ruling party is failing at it,” said Bagul.



Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power in PMC has asked the Central government to intervene and take control of the city.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah regarding the issue.

“The situation in Pune is critical and the state government has failed to handle the crisis. The central government should intervene and take control of the city,” said Shirole.

“The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) which is ruling in the centre has failed to handle the crisis,” said Shirole.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sara Ali Khan sends Taapsee Pannu ‘a big hug’ on behalf of mom Amrita Singh
Jul 17, 2020 21:45 IST
‘Bring it on’: Harbhajan Singh ready for ‘battle of skills’
Jul 17, 2020 21:41 IST
PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium
Jul 17, 2020 21:40 IST
PCMC police register 30,504 cases against lockdown violators
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.